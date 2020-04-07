Third confirmed case in Te Anau linked to travel

Dr Paula King says there has still been no community transition of Covid-19 within Te Anau. Photo: ODT files

A Te Anau doctor says the area has received its third confirmed case of Covid-19.

Dr Paula King from Fiordland Medical Practice said the clinic had a positive test result come back yesterday from a man within the Te Anau basin.

“This case is directly linked to travel, and has been in self-isolation since his return from overseas. He is recovering well at home.’’

Dr King said she wanted to reiterate there had still been no community transition within Te Anau.

“Once a positive result is returned cases are managed by Public Health, who track contacts, ring patients on a daily basis, and advise them about strict self-isolation.

“They are considered recovered once they have been free of symptoms for 48hrs provided it is at least 10 days since their symptoms started.’’

From then on, the person would be able to operate under the current conditions as people who were not infected, such as leave their bubble for local exercise and purchase of essentials.