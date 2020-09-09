Three hurt in Invercargill explosion

Three people are injured, including two seriously, after an explosion at a building in Invercargill this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident - in Rothesay Place, a residential street in the suburb of Rockdale - just before 1.30pm.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion in Invercargill this afternoon. Photo: Abbey Palmer

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene after being informed by ambulance.

Two fire crews were sent to the house, where they had to put out a fire in the kitchen, he said.

"Two firefighters extinguished the fire in breathing apparatus," he said.

Three occupants at the house had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

He confirmed, fire investigators were already in attendance at the scene.

"They're conducting an investigation."

A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries were taken to Southland Hospital.

Another patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Two St John ambulances attended and have since left the scene.

Cordons have been established around the area.