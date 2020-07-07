Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Tiny Town draws big crowd

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    A wet day one of the school holidays resulted in a packed ILT Stadium Southland, with youngsters enjoying its Tiny Town.

    Events and programme manager Alex Morrison-Bailey said the Kidzone event was cancelled due to Covid-19, so they decided to bring the attraction to the Invercargill stadium for three days instead.

    "We had people waiting outside — before the doors opened. We are happy people are enjoying it and we are expecting thousands of kids on those days."

    Pictured is 6-year-old Levi Moffatt who loves cars.

    "I usually help my dad when he is fixing our car. But this is quite fun as well."

