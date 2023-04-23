Tree falls in Invercargill after warnings of high winds

Emergency services have responded after a tree fell on a property in Invercargill, amidst warnings of high winds in Southland and Dunedin.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Queenstown-Lakes area overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to reports of a tree falling on a house in Lithgow St Glengarry Invercargill about 2.50pm today.

When crews arrived they discovered a tree had fallen and was leaning on a neighbouring property, he said.

Crews assisted to cut up the tree and left about 3.10pm, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Coastal Southland and Stewart Island from 2pm today.

Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

The watch is set to expire at 11pm today.

A similar watch has been issued for southwesterly winds in the Dunedin area from 5pm today.

It is set to expire at 6am tomorrow.

Road snowfall warnings for the Crown Range Rd and the Milford Rd (State Highway 94) have been issued for overnight.

Drivers could expect to see up to 3cm of snow, the warnings say.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz