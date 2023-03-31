Trial date set for Invercargill murder accused

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The trial for the man charged with the murder of Chad Parekura in Invercargill will take place next year.

This morning, Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura (27) appeared via audio visual link before Justice Johnathan Eaton in the High Court at Invercargill.

Wharekura is also charged with the attempted murder of Jazz Austin McGregor near the Invercargill Court House on April 23, 2022.

Today Wharekura, via counsel John Westgate, applied for electronically monitored bail.

Justice Eaton declined the bail application which received applause from Mr Parekura's family who were present in court.

A pre-trial application was also discussed however details of it and the bail application are suppressed.

A July 2023 back-up trial date was vacated with Justice Eaton remarking it was no longer suitable for Wharekura's defence counsel.

Wharekura was remanded in custody to appear on February 12, when the jury trial will commence.