Trio charged with kidnapping after Invercargill raids

Three men have been charged with kidnapping after raids in Invercargill today.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said officers executed a number of search warrants in response to an incident early on November 19.

Three men — aged 31, 36 and 39 — with gang connections were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping. They are due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday will reappear in court on Friday on numerous charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and firearms charges.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.