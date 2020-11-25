Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Trio charged with kidnapping after Invercargill raids

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Three men have been charged with kidnapping after raids in Invercargill today.

    Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said officers executed a number of search warrants in response to an incident early on November 19.

    Three men — aged 31, 36 and 39 — with gang connections were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping. They are due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

    A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday will reappear in court on Friday on numerous charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and firearms charges.

    Enquiries are ongoing and police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter