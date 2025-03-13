Crashes close lane of Dunedin motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews from Mosgiel and Lookout Point were responding to a three-car crash on the Southern Motorway, reported at 8.20am, between Mosgiel and Fairfield.
He said no one was trapped but the crash had blocked one north-bound lane of traffic.
"Two patients, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene," she said.
A commuter told the ODT it took him 50 minutes to get from Mosgiel to the Abbotsford ramp.
"It's the biggest snarl-up I've ever seen on the motorway," he said.
Earlier, the Lookout Point fire crew and a Roslyn fire crew had responded to a two-car crash near the Fairfield on-ramp at 7.50am.
The Fenz spokesman said crews had responded to reports one of the cars had rolled, but no one was trapped.
The St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded and a patient in minor condition was treated at the scene.
"Two further patients declined assessment.