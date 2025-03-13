Crashes close lane of Dunedin motorway

Police direct traffic at the Fairfield on-ramp following a crash this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

Crashes involving five cars have kept Dunedin emergency services busy this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews from Mosgiel and Lookout Point were responding to a three-car crash on the Southern Motorway, reported at 8.20am, between Mosgiel and Fairfield.

He said no one was trapped but the crash had blocked one north-bound lane of traffic.

A screengrab from a dashcam shows an overturned vehicle near the Fairfield on-ramp. Photo: Loïc Joachim

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the crash.

"Two patients, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene," she said.

A commuter told the ODT it took him 50 minutes to get from Mosgiel to the Abbotsford ramp.

"It's the biggest snarl-up I've ever seen on the motorway," he said.

Earlier, the Lookout Point fire crew and a Roslyn fire crew had responded to a two-car crash near the Fairfield on-ramp at 7.50am.

The Fenz spokesman said crews had responded to reports one of the cars had rolled, but no one was trapped.

The St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded and a patient in minor condition was treated at the scene.

"Two further patients declined assessment.