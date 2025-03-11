Southland mum killed in crash should not have been driving

Raeann Cynthia Cook. Photo: Instagram

A coroner has highlighted the dangers of not taking medication for epilepsy and then driving after a crash in Riverton killed a young mother.

Raeann Cynthia Cook died on November 8, 2021, when the car she was driving crashed into another vehicle in the main street of Riverton.

Her front seat passenger reported Ms Cook had a seizure just before the crash.

Ms Cook had a history of epileptic seizures but had not had any medication since November 2017 and had continued to drive despite an apparent seizure just one or two months earlier.

Associate coroner Stephen Burdes conducted a hearing off papers.

On November 8, 2021, Ms Cook drove from her home to Riverton. Her 13-year-old nephew was in the front passenger seat and her two children aged 2 and 4 years were secured in child seats in the back.

As Ms Cook entered Riverton at about 8.30am, she had what her nephew described as a seizure.

He was familiar with the signs of a seizure and described her shaking and then “stiffening up” and “frothing at the mouth a little bit”.

The car suddenly and dramatically increased its speed. The car crossed the centre line, and he took hold of the steering wheel to regain control.

The car passed at least two vehicles at increasing speed using the left-hand parking lane.

Other witness described the car engine as “screaming” as it increased speed.

In the centre of Riverton, Ms Cook’s car came up behind a school bus heading in the same direction which was travelling just below the 50kmh speed limit.

Ms Cook’s nephew later described trying to control the car as it sped up. He had never driven before and was manoeuvring the car from the front passenger seat to avoid hitting other vehicles.

He said the car was travelling at about 80-90kmh as it came up behind the school bus. He tried to overtake the bus but clipped its corner and then came face-to-face with an oncoming Toyota Landcruiser.

Ms Cook’s nephew attempted to fit between the Landcruiser and the bus but the vehicles collided.

The vehicle rolled and ended up on its roof. Members of the public came to assist and got him and the two young children out of the car.

Emergency Services attended and confirmed that Ms Cook had died. Ms Cook’s nephew, her two children and the driver of the Landcruiser survived but were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Constable Heather Jones after investigating the incident concluded the evidence was consistent with Ms Cook having a seizure while driving her car.

Ms Cook had a personal and family history of epileptic seizures. She was prescribed epilepsy medicine in July 2016 and had her last recorded prescription in November, 2017.

After Ms Cook’s seizure in July 2016, her GP advised her not to drive. Her medical records noted that she “became upset” at this and told the doctor “OK, I don’t want anyone to tell me not to drive. I know this”.

In October 2017, Ms Cook visited her GP for a “Transport NZ letter documenting fit free for a year”. Her last prescription for levetiracetam was collected a week later when her medical records also noted she was advised to “wait for NZT notification before driving”.

Earlier seizure

Ms Cook’s partner confirmed her nephew’s evidence that Ms Cook had a seizure one or two months before the crash.

He said she had her first seizure about five years earlier and that she “maybe had a seizure every six months”.

Her driver’s licence was revoked for medical reasons effective from November 17, 2016. She got it back on November 23, 2017 and she continued to have a licence until the crash.

NZTA advises driving should cease if an individual is having seizures or had a seizure in the last 12 months.

Ms Cook’s medical records indicated she did not take any epilepsy or other anti-seizure medication after 2017 and suggested she had no seizures after July 2016.

The coroner accepted Ms Cook continued to have seizures after the last reference to epilepsy in her medical records. Her last known seizure before the crash was in September or October 2021.

As she did not tell her doctor about the seizures the doctor was limited in what he could do.

The coroner found it more probable than not that Ms Cook did not report the continued seizures at least in part so she could continue to drive.

The coroner said New Zealand Transport Agency comments were sufficiently clear around driving and seizures.

But he made some general comments.

"I urge anyone who drives and who has a seizure to follow the guidance from NZTA: stop driving and consult your healthcare provider.

"This guidance applies to those with a history of epilepsy or seizures, and to those who experience a seizure for the first time.

"Although the standdown from driving is likely to last 12 months, this inconvenience is vastly outweighed by the risks associated with continuing to drive," he said.

"I make this comment to draw public attention to the serious risks associated with continuing to drive with a history of seizures and to highlight the advice of NZTA to stop driving and to consult a health practitioner."