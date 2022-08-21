Two crashes in Southland overnight

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed in Southland last night.

A car rolled into a paddock in Isla Bank shortly before 9pm and two firefighting appliances were sent to the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A patient was taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

Firefighters were also sent to Mataura, Southland, in the early hours of this morning after a car hit a pole.

The incident happened just after 2am.

Medical assistance was not needed at the Mataura crash, St John said.