Sunday, 21 August 2022

Two crashes in Southland overnight

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed in Southland last night.

    A car rolled into a paddock in Isla Bank shortly before 9pm and two firefighting appliances were sent to the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    A patient was taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

    Firefighters were also sent to Mataura, Southland, in the early hours of this morning after a car hit a pole.

    The incident happened just after 2am.

    Medical assistance was not needed at the Mataura crash, St John said.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter