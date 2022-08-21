Two crashes in Southland overnight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed in Southland last night.
A car rolled into a paddock in Isla Bank shortly before 9pm and two firefighting appliances were sent to the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
A patient was taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.
Firefighters were also sent to Mataura, Southland, in the early hours of this morning after a car hit a pole.
The incident happened just after 2am.
Medical assistance was not needed at the Mataura crash, St John said.