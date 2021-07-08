Two injured in crash near Invercargill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash near Invercargill this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Motu Rimu Rd about 12.15pm.
A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped after the crash.
A St John spokesman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
A diversion was put in place on Motu Rimu Rd between Tiwai Rd and Blyth St.
Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in central Invercargill.
A police spokesman said they received a call of the incident at the Deveron St and Spey St intersection at about 12.20pm.
There were no injuries reported.