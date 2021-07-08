Two injured in crash near Invercargill

Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash near Invercargill this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Motu Rimu Rd about 12.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped after the crash.

A St John spokesman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

A diversion was put in place on Motu Rimu Rd between Tiwai Rd and Blyth St.

Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in central Invercargill.

A police spokesman said they received a call of the incident at the Deveron St and Spey St intersection at about 12.20pm.

There were no injuries reported.