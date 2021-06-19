Vaccination clinic for deepest south

A Covid-19 vaccination clinic has been confirmed for Stewart Island in the last week of July.

The clinic will run on July 28-29; there will be a second dose clinic in mid-August.

It will operate as part of the Southern district’s Maori and Pasifika vaccination programme.

Two Invercargill-based Maori health providers, Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu and Awarua Whanau Services, will join forces to deliver the vaccine to everyone on the island aged 16 and over.

Southern DHB Covid-19 vaccine rollout incident controller Hamish Brown said it was great to be able to provide the community on Stewart Island with access to the vaccine through a flexible and efficient delivery model, meaning it could vaccinate groups three and four at the same time.

The timing of the clinic coincides with a national move to open bookings for group four at the end of July.

Southern Health teamed with Arai Te Uru Whare Hauora, Awarua Whanau Services, Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust and Otakou Health Ltd, to deliver a whanau-centred model via the innovative Maori and Pasifika vaccination programme.