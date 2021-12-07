Victim of crash named, witnesses sought

Police have named the person who died following a serious crash in Southland last weekend.

He was 33-year-old Haimana Nessie Scoullar, of Tokanui.

Police were called to Wyndham Rd at 11.08pm on Friday where a vehicle had rolled into a paddock.

Mr Scoullar died at the scene.

On Saturday, the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police said no-one else was in the vehicle. However, they were making further inquiries and were appealing for any witnesses who might have seen a dark-coloured Mazda ute travelling in Wyndham Rd or near Mataura at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police.