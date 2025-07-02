One hurt in Southland heavy machinery accident

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a piece of heavy machinery slid into a hole near Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the motor vehicle accident at Pebbly Hill, Southland, at about 6.10pm yesterday.

A piece of heavy machinery had ‘‘slid’’ and went down ‘‘a deep hole of some sort’’, the spokesman said.

No one was trapped in the vehicle.

Crews were dispatched from Browns, Winton, Kingswell and Hedgehope stations.

They assisted with ‘‘getting the patients back up to where they’re supposed to be’’, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances.

One patient was taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

