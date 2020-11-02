Monday, 2 November 2020

Waiver of fees due to Covid

    By Laura Smith
    Feeling the pinch from Covid-19 impacts, Milford Sound tourism operators have had concessionaire fees waived for a nine-month period.

    A Milford Community Trust draft performance report said while the trust itself had suffered minimal financial impact, the area’s organisations that paid concessionaire fees were heavily reliant on tourism.

    The trust opted to waive those fees for the April 1 to December 31 period, the report said.

    "This approach was seen by the trust as a way of acknowledging the economic downturn and providing a level of support to the Milford operators during adverse times."

    Chairman Ebel Kremer said the trust also decided to place on hold, for a period of up to 12 months, the construction of a recreational facility.

    "It’s been a most challenging year for the Milford community and tourist operators operating out of Milford Sound."

    As of June 30, when the report was written, the trust had not received any inquiries from concessionaires raising concerns about their ability to pay.

    The trust will receive the report for its adoption on Thursday.

