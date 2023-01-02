Warning after mowing lawn sparks Southland fire

Early morning is the best time to mow lawns in the summer, Fenz Southland group manager Timo Bierlin says. Photo: Getty Images

Southland firefighters are urging people to think twice about mowing the lawns when it is dry.

One spark from a ride-on lawnmower blade hitting a stone started a fire that could have cost a farmer their home in Southland yesterday, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Southland group manager Timo Bierlin said six crews raced to stop the fire from reaching the Wendon farmhouse, sheds, farm implements and fuel supplies.

"It was a really close thing - the paint on the side of the house was bubbling and the guttering was destroyed," he said.

"We are really grateful to the volunteer firefighters who left their holiday activities to fight this fire."

The Waikaka, Waikaia, Riversdale and Balfour Volunteer Fire Brigades all attended, with one crew remaining on site into the evening to ensure there were no flare-ups.

Bierlin reminded people that dry grass easily caught fire.

With no significant rain forecast until at least the end of the week, he urged people to think twice about activities that could generate a spark.

"If you must mow, it's best to do so in the early morning when the day is at its coolest."