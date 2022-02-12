Saturday, 12 February 2022

Winton firefighters isolating

    By Oscar Francis
    Firefighters from Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade are currently isolating after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

    A statement posted on Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Southland’s Facebook page said the crew was following official health advice by getting tested and isolating.

    Their fire trucks will be out of service until they are able to come out of isolation.

    Emergencies in the Winton community will be responded to by crews from Browns, Dipton, Wallacetown and Invercargill stations.

    Contingency plans were being activated.

    A Fenz spokeswoman said there was currently no timeframe for when the Winton crew would be operating again.

    Emergencies would still be responded to by neighbouring stations, and she was confident incidents would be attended to within the timeframes set out by Fenz’s service delivery guidelines.

