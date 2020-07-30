Workshop explores gender health needs

Invercargill GP Dr David Sar Shalom (left) and artist Ari Edgecombe led a workshop to help general practice teams better understand the health needs of LGBTQI+ people. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

An Invercargill doctor is worried patients in the LGBTQI+ community are not receiving proper healthcare because they feel uncomfortable with the process.

GP David Sar Shalom wanted to start a discussion with medical staff to have them better understand the health needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex people and to deliver appropriate and culturally safe care.

With the help of artist Ari Edgecombe, Dr Sar Shalom promoted the workshop "Let’s make it perfectly queer!" for about 30 medical staff in Invercargill early this week.

"It is a very good way to look into our actions and understand how it can impact other people.

"There is quite a bit of a lack of knowledge about even the basic things like terms, what the pronouns and acronyms mean ... so we thought would be important to do an introduction to get people in to see that is not this scary thing and that is actually very exciting," Dr Sar Shalom said.

Mr Edgecombe spoke about his personal experience in the healthcare system.

He did not recall any bad approach, but was aware of many people who had not felt the same.

"Our social history is full of those stories which make me unbearable sad and wanting to have some change."

Dr Sar Shalom said a lot of people would like to talk to their GP freely, but they did not feel comfortable or did not know how to bring such matters up during a consultation.

"Having that possibility to talk in a completely confidential appointment about what is your gender, what that means for you ... It is the start of a conversation that might be beneficial not just [for the patient’s] physical health but for the mental health."

The event was sponsored by WellSouth and medical director Dr Stephen Graham said they were fortunate to have guidance.

"Understanding and trust are at the heart of a relationship between general practice and patients and the LGBTQI+ community is no different."