Spate of crashes on icy southern roads

Motorists have had a hard time staying on the road in the South overnight and this morning.

Emergency services recorded a series of crashes and cars sliding on ice in Otago and Southland.

Police reminded motorists to take extra care on the roads, as icy conditions were reported across the region.

There was also a serious crash near Lake Tekapo this morning, police said.

One person had serious injuries and two people received minor injuries in a two-car crash on State Highway 8, between Lilybank Rd and Haldon Rd, about 10.20am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to various crashes this morning.

One person was trapped after a car rolled in Waimumu, Gore, just before 9am.

Another person was trapped after the driver lost control of their vehicle on ice at Coal Creek Flat, Central Otago, about 8.20am, and the car rolled.

A St John spokeswoman said three patients were treated at the Gore crash.

Two sustained minor injuries and one person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

An ambulance attended the Coal Creek Flat incident, the spokeswoman said.

However, there were no injuries, she said.

A vehicle and trailer carrying a 2-tonne digger slid on ice in Gibbston about 8.45am.

A car rolled at Queens Flat, Waitaki, about 9.20am.

A car slid on ice in Queenstown about 9.25am.

Black ice on the Lindis Pass near Tarras led to a car sliding off the road about 8.10am.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 8am after a car rolled in the Cromwell Gorge.

It also received call in the early hours, when a car rolled in Arrowtown, just before 2am.

Last night, a car wound up in a paddock at Slopedown, Clutha, about 10pm.

A car ended up in a ditch at Herbert, Waitaki, about 9.10pm.

There was also a car fire in Oamaru about 6.10pm yesterday.