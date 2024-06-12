Sub-zero start for many in South

A cool start to the day on the Crown Range road. Photo: MetService

It's a sub-zero start for many in the South today on what is one of the coldest mornings of the year so far.

At 8.30am Mosgiel was the coldest centre in the country, according to MetService, on a very chilly -6.7degC.

Dunedin city was a relatively balmy 5C.

Unofficial weather station data on the MetService website showed Middlemarch at -8C, and much of inland Otago in the -3C to -5C range.

Parts of inland Canterbury such as Twizel and Tekapo were sitting around -6C as well.

In most places it's being reported as a dry cold, with few issues for motorists on the region's roads. Grit and CMA have been applied in parts of Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes.

All highways and main roads are open. The Danseys Pass road is restricted to four-wheel-drives, because of snow.

A generally settled day is forecast across the country today, before conditions change and wet weather moves in for many heading into the weekend.