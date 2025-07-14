Majority of southern ratepayers hit hard

Sam Warren. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More than two-thirds of Otago and Southland’s councils hiked rates above the national average for 2025, new data shows.

Only the Invercargill City Council (7.11%), the Otago Regional Council (5.50%) and the Southland District Council (7.23%) were below the national average rates increase of 8.39% for 2025.

Of the 78 councils across New Zealand, less than half (34) were below the national average rates increase, and now the Taxpayers’ Union is calling for ratepayers to sign a petition calling for a cap to be put on rates hikes.

Taxpayers’ Union local government campaigns manager Sam Warren said the union had created a Rates Dashboard so ratepayers could track and compare their council's annual rates increases with councils across New Zealand.

It also showed the average cumulative rates increase over the present three-year council term, which was an ‘‘astonishing’’ 34.4% — more than two and a-half times inflation over the same period.

‘‘The dashboard shows that the average Kiwi household now faces a rates bill more than a-third higher than just three years ago.

‘‘These numbers represent real pain being felt by ratepayers, including reports of ratepayers being forced out of their homes.

‘‘They show why United Kingdom or Australian-style rates capping is so urgently needed.

‘‘Councils should be forced to keep rates under the level of inflation unless approved by local referenda.’’

He said more than 28,000 New Zealanders had signed the Cap Rates Now petition.

However, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said Dunedin’s 10.70% rates increase this year was necessary, because the city had underinvested in infrastructure over the past two decades.

‘‘Our rates are a bit higher than the national average because we've got more ground to make up with water in particular.

‘‘We are embarking on a programme to bring our water services and infrastructure up to standard.

‘‘We're an older city and we're suffering from a lack of expenditure on pipes and plumbing and the water infrastructure over the last 20 years in particular.

‘‘So we're having to make up that ground, but also we're looking to try to balance the increasing levels of debt of council with rates, and we're looking to maintain the water infrastructure within council ownership.’’

He said feedback from residents in the nine-year plan consultation, showed there was ‘‘a definite preference’’ for the Dunedin City Council to retain control of its own water infrastructure.

‘‘So what that means is, it will cost us a little bit more in the short term to fund that infrastructure, but in the longer term, we'll save a considerable amount of money over the course of the nine-year plan.

‘‘I think it's $158million that we save by funding the water infrastructure upgrades and renewals ourselves, as opposed to forming a council-controlled organisation.’’

He said many councils further north were banding together and forming council-controlled organisations, and as a result, they were loading all of the infrastructure upgrades on to debt.

‘‘And in some cases, that debt is heading towards a maximum of about 500% of revenue. We are well under that.

‘‘Even though some people complain about the level of council debt, we are at a realistic level,’’ he said.

2025 rates rises

% rise 3-year cumulative rise* Central Otago District Council 12.47% 47.95% Clutha District Council 16.59% 39.85% Dunedin City Council 10.70% 38.53% Environment Southland 8.80% 37.13% Gore District Council 8.82% 46.60% Invercargill City Council 7.11% 24.28% Otago Regional Council 5.50% 45.76% Queenstown Lakes District Council 13.50% 50.23% Southland District Council 7.23% 31.15% Waitaki District Council 9.79% 34.79%

*(as of July 10, 2025)

Top 10 rates rises in 2025

Clutha District Council - 16.59%

Upper Hutt City Council - 15.78%

Hamilton City Council - 15.50%

Waipa District Council - 15.50%

Hastings District Council - 15.00%

Selwyn District Council - 14.20%

Grey District Council - 13.73%

Queenstown Lakes District Council - 13.50%

Westland District Council - 13.20%

Taranaki Regional Council - 12.90%

john.lewis@odt.co.nz