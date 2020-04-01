Ten new Covid-19 cases in South

The number of cases in the Southern District Health Board area has climbed to over 100 and the South continues to have more cases than any other part of New Zealand.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay revealed at 1pm today there are 47 new confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, bringing the New Zealand total to 708.

Of the new cases 10 were in the Southern District Health Board area.

The South continues to have the most cases by DHB area, followed by Auckland DHB with 104 and Waitemata with 98.

SDHB has yet to update more localised details about where in the South people have tested positive, but is expected to this afternoon.

The number cases linked to the wedding in Bluff has skyrocketed to 22, an increase of 14 from yesterday.

It is unclear how many of the cases linked to the wedding are in the South, but the Otago Daily Times understands the wedding was attended by out-of-towners.

A number of cases continue to be linked to the World Hereford Conference, held in Queesntown from March 9-13.

It is now connected to 27 New Zealand cases, including three new cases announced today.

A second Te Anau Covid-19 case linked to the conference was confirmed his morning by a local doctor.

A Fiordland Medical Practice doctor posted to a community Facebook group to inform locals of the patient's status.

"This case also had direct contact with the World Hereford Conference, and this does not mean that we have community transmission.

"They are recovering well at home, and had already been self-isolating."

The news came almost a week after the first patient was diagnosed in the area.

The doctor advised people could contact the practice if anyone had concerns about their physical or mental health.

"We can offer telephone consultations and triage, and will continue to arrange face to face consultations whenever they are needed."

Many of the positive tests linked to the conference have been for people living in the South. Two people overseas who went to the conference also tested positive, meaning in total 29 cases were linked to the conference.

The 400 or so conference delegates from 20 countries travelled widely in New Zealand.

Before the four-day conference, some went on a five-day North Island tour which took in Auckland, Rotorua, Napier, Masterton and Wellington, with visits to seven farms specialising in Hereford cattle.

The tour finished in Wellington on March 8.

Then, after the conference, on March 14, some delegates left Queenstown on a five-day tour to Te Anau, Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch.

During the tour they visited eight farms in Southland, Otago and Canterbury. The tour ended on March 18.

Some delegates also attended the Wanaka A & P Show held on March 13 and 14.

It comes as more than 70 staff of Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital have now been tested for Covid-19, after a second nurse at the hospital was diagnosed with the pandemic disease.

The nurse was one of 15 new Covid-19 confirmed or probable cases in the Southern region yesterday.

Adding to those numbers was confirmation of a new cluster of eight cases linked to a wedding reception in Bluff.

The South’s other significant cluster, the World Hereford Conference held in Queenstown, has been linked to 24 cases, including five new cases yesterday.

The SDHB said yesterday a nurse working at Lakes had tested positive in what was believed to be a case of community transmission.

As a result, all 74 staff who had worked at Lakes Hospital in the past two weeks had now been tested for Covid-19, an SDHB spokeswoman said.

Only the emergency department remains open in the main building and maternity is functioning from another building.

"Patients requiring hospital admission will be transferred to another facility in the district.

"Yesterday, the only two patients in Lakes Hospital were discharged home following the decision to undertake extensive cleaning of the hospital."