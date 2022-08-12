Three more deaths with Covid in SDHB area

There are 4126 new Covid cases in the community today as the number of patients in hospital with the virus continues to trend downwards.

There are 251 new cases in the Southern DHB area.

A further 13 Covid-related deaths have been reported in today's Ministry of Health update.

One person was from Northland, three were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from Canterbury and three people were from the Southern region.

Five of these people were aged in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Eight were women and five were men.

There is now a total of 1733 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

There are 549 people in hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care. Yesterday there were 571 people in hospital, and on Wednesday 599.

Cases in hospital: Northland (31), Waitematā (61), Counties Manukau (51), Auckland (61), Waikato (62), Bay of Plenty (21), Lakes (five), Hawke's Bay (40), MidCentral (13), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (8), Tairāwhiti (1), Wairarapa (10), Capital & Coast (22), Hutt Valley (12), Nelson Marlborough (12), Canterbury (82), West Coast (2), South Canterbury (15) and Southern (28).

The average age of the cases in hospital is 62.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases today is 4581 - last Friday it was 5812.

Of today's 4126 new cases, 162 people had recently travelled overseas.

There is now a total of 32,055 active Covid cases in New Zealand.