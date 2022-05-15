Three more deaths with Covid in South

Photo: Getty Images

Three more people have died with Covid in the South, and 15 nationwide, as the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is up on a week ago.

The Ministry of Health is today reporting 5745 new community cases, 384 hospitalisations and 15 deaths.

Eight of those in hospital are in ICU. There are 22 people in southern hospitals with the virus.

The ministry says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7608 – last Sunday it was 7510.

Yesterday there were 7068 new community cases.

The deaths being reported today comprise 13 people who have died over the past two days and two people who have died since May 7. They take the number of deaths with Covid-19 to 973, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

As well as the three deaths in the South there were three from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Taranaki, two from the Wellington region and four from Canterbury.

Two people were in their 50s, one was in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Seven were women and eight were men.

Referring to increase in the seven-day rolling average of new cases, the ministry said today’s figures are an important reminder to remain vigilant.

"There are three actions everyone can do to help protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

"Firstly – be up to date with vaccinations, including a booster if you’ve not yet had one.

"Secondly – wear a mask. Masks are still required in many indoor settings. A good rule of thumb is to wear a mask in indoor public settings as we know that mask use halves the risk of spread of Covid-19.

"And thirdly – stay home and avoid others if you’re unwell, isolating or waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 47; Counties Manukau: 41; Auckland: 75; Waikato: 34; Bay of Plenty: 11; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 15; Taranaki: 13; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 22; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 7; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 22.

Location of new community cases: Northland (152), Auckland (1,925), Waikato (459), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (91), Hawke’s Bay (196), MidCentral (177), Whanganui (59), Taranaki (152), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (51), Capital and Coast (414), Hutt Valley (192), Nelson Marlborough (182), Canterbury (863), South Canterbury (83), Southern (480), West Coast (49), Unknown (6).