Adventure race a highlight of MAC year

Dozens of students took part in Mount Aspiring College’s annual adventure race championships on Monday.

The event takes place every year in a different location across Wanaka, with teams of students taking on challenges such as kayaking, cycling, treking and orienteering.

This year the race took place around Dublin Bay. Teams kayaked around the bay before hopping on their bikes and cycling the Deans Bank Track.

The six-hour event for years 10 to 13 started at 9am and the three-hour event, open to years 7 to 13, took place from 11am.