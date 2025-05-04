Awards chance for Central Otago sports community to celebrate year

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The finalists for the 2025 Central Otago Sports Awards have been announced for the formal awards dinner at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Thursday.

The 2025 finalists include world champions, Olympians, and emerging stars across disciplines as varied as alpine skiing, kayaking, athletics, rugby, mountainbiking, rodeo, tennis, rowing, and snowboarding — as well as the often unsung heroes in coaching, officiating and community sport.

The awards are to recognise the outstanding achievements of athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and teams from across Central Otago over the past year.

The finalists in this year’s awards reflect the depth of talent, passion and community spirit that drives sport in the region.

Sport Central Sport and Active Recreation adviser Jo Knight said the calibre of this year’s nominations spoke volumes about the strength of sport in Central Otago.

"The level of competition made it incredibly difficult for our judging panel to select finalists, let alone winners. It’s a wonderful reflection of the dedication and talent that exists across Central Otago."

Sport and Active Recreation adviser Ben Hamilton said the awards night promised to be a special celebration for everyone involved in the Central Otago sports community.

"The Forsyth Barr Central Otago Sports Awards are about more than just celebrating individual success — they’re a chance for the whole sporting community to come together and celebrate an amazing year."

The dinner will be held at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Thursday.

2025 award finalists

Gary Anderson Sound and Vision Sportswoman of the Year

Alice Robinson — Alpine Ski Racing

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott — Snowboard Big Air and Slopestyle

Sophie Winter — Ice Swimming

Central Lakes Construction Sportsman of the Year

Finley Melville Ives — Free Ski Halfpipe

Rocco Jamieson — Snowboard Big Air and Slopestyle

Finn Butcher — Kayak Cross

Luca Harrington — Free Ski Big Air and Halfpipe

Gallaway Cook Allan Junior Sportsman of the Year

Mason Clarke — Cricket

Levi Casey — Squash

Luke Harrold — Free Ski Halfpipe

James Weber — Athletics

Lewis Laird — Mountain Biking

Charlie Manser — Rowing

Noa Milburn — Tennis

Dan Milburn — Tennis

Health 2000 Wānaka Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Phoebe Laker — Athletics

Brooke Hansen — Freeride Snowboard

Mathilda Watterson — Alpine Ski Racing

Sky Sanders — Rodeo

Heidi Winter — Ice Swimming

Eva Small — Freeride Skiing

Siena Mackley — Running

Zara Hazledine — Equestrian

Rosa Dawson — Gymnastics

Bella Breen — Rowing

Jennian Homes Team of the Year

Upper Clutha Rams — Rugby

Wakatipu U18 Coxed Quad Scull

Wakatipu U17 Boys Double Scull

Wakatipu Boys U18 Double Scull

Sky City Stampede — Ice Hockey

Wānaka Football Club

Otago Polytechnic Para Athlete of the Year

Mac Denniston — Athletics

Adam Hall — Para Skiing

Workplace First Aid Coach of the Year

Alex Dickson — Upper Clutha Rams

Michael Beable — Athletics

Dan Bogue — Para Skiing

Hamish McDougall — Skiing

Sean Thompson — Snowboard

Nils Coberger — Alpine Ski Racing

Murray Buchan — Freeski

Cam Frear — Stampede

Duncan and Kelly Good Ray White Real Estate Junior Spirit of Central Award

Charlie Nisbet — Gymnastics

Eli La Rose — Swimming

Liam King — BMX

Ryan Enoka — Athletics, Ki Uta, Rugby

Eva Small — Freeride Skiing, Mountain Biking, Multi-sport

Mathilda Watterson — Ski Racing

Wānaka Physiotherapy Senior Spirit of Central Award

Roger North — Wānaka Yacht Club

Jess Lake — Cromwell Athletics

Shane Norton — Central Otago Football

Findex Official of the Year

Flick Wallace — Snow Sports

Craig Anderson — Rugby

Adam Nagy — Ice Hockey

— APL