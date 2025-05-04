Awards chance for Central Otago sports community to celebrate year

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 2025 finalists include world champions, Olympians, and emerging stars across disciplines as varied as alpine skiing, kayaking, athletics, rugby, mountainbiking, rodeo, tennis, rowing, and snowboarding — as well as the often unsung heroes in coaching, officiating and community sport.
The awards are to recognise the outstanding achievements of athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and teams from across Central Otago over the past year.
The finalists in this year’s awards reflect the depth of talent, passion and community spirit that drives sport in the region.
Sport Central Sport and Active Recreation adviser Jo Knight said the calibre of this year’s nominations spoke volumes about the strength of sport in Central Otago.
"The level of competition made it incredibly difficult for our judging panel to select finalists, let alone winners. It’s a wonderful reflection of the dedication and talent that exists across Central Otago."
Sport and Active Recreation adviser Ben Hamilton said the awards night promised to be a special celebration for everyone involved in the Central Otago sports community.
"The Forsyth Barr Central Otago Sports Awards are about more than just celebrating individual success — they’re a chance for the whole sporting community to come together and celebrate an amazing year."
The dinner will be held at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Thursday.
2025 award finalists
Gary Anderson Sound and Vision Sportswoman of the Year
- Alice Robinson — Alpine Ski Racing
- Zoi Sadowski-Synnott — Snowboard Big Air and Slopestyle
- Sophie Winter — Ice Swimming
Central Lakes Construction Sportsman of the Year
- Finley Melville Ives — Free Ski Halfpipe
- Rocco Jamieson — Snowboard Big Air and Slopestyle
- Finn Butcher — Kayak Cross
- Luca Harrington — Free Ski Big Air and Halfpipe
Gallaway Cook Allan Junior Sportsman of the Year
- Mason Clarke — Cricket
- Levi Casey — Squash
- Luke Harrold — Free Ski Halfpipe
- James Weber — Athletics
- Lewis Laird — Mountain Biking
- Charlie Manser — Rowing
- Noa Milburn — Tennis
- Dan Milburn — Tennis
Health 2000 Wānaka Junior Sportswoman of the Year
- Phoebe Laker — Athletics
- Brooke Hansen — Freeride Snowboard
- Mathilda Watterson — Alpine Ski Racing
- Sky Sanders — Rodeo
- Heidi Winter — Ice Swimming
- Eva Small — Freeride Skiing
- Siena Mackley — Running
- Zara Hazledine — Equestrian
- Rosa Dawson — Gymnastics
- Bella Breen — Rowing
Jennian Homes Team of the Year
- Upper Clutha Rams — Rugby
- Wakatipu U18 Coxed Quad Scull
- Wakatipu U17 Boys Double Scull
- Wakatipu Boys U18 Double Scull
- Sky City Stampede — Ice Hockey
- Wānaka Football Club
Otago Polytechnic Para Athlete of the Year
- Mac Denniston — Athletics
- Adam Hall — Para Skiing
Workplace First Aid Coach of the Year
- Alex Dickson — Upper Clutha Rams
- Michael Beable — Athletics
- Dan Bogue — Para Skiing
- Hamish McDougall — Skiing
- Sean Thompson — Snowboard
- Nils Coberger — Alpine Ski Racing
- Murray Buchan — Freeski
- Cam Frear — Stampede
Duncan and Kelly Good Ray White Real Estate Junior Spirit of Central Award
- Charlie Nisbet — Gymnastics
- Eli La Rose — Swimming
- Liam King — BMX
- Ryan Enoka — Athletics, Ki Uta, Rugby
- Eva Small — Freeride Skiing, Mountain Biking, Multi-sport
- Mathilda Watterson — Ski Racing
Wānaka Physiotherapy Senior Spirit of Central Award
- Roger North — Wānaka Yacht Club
- Jess Lake — Cromwell Athletics
- Shane Norton — Central Otago Football
Findex Official of the Year
- Flick Wallace — Snow Sports
- Craig Anderson — Rugby
- Adam Nagy — Ice Hockey
