Community spirit shines

Pupils from the Hāwea Kindergarten Kapa Haka group are ready to take this stage at the Kahu Youth Matariki celebration. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

For the 16th year in a row, Kahu Youth will be igniting the community spirit on Matariki day with performances, traditional food and storytelling.

The appearance of the Matariki cluster of stars is a significant event in the Maramataka, marking the Māori New Year. These stars, also called Pleiades, become visible in June.

The Maramataka is deeply connected to the environment, particularly the ocean and its tides, as the moon influences them.

In 2022 Matariki became an official public holiday in Aotearoa, but Kahu Youth had already taken the lead on the celebration with an event that began in 2010.

The Wānaka Matariki celebration had humble beginnings with just a potluck meal and some storytelling.

It has since flourished into a local highlight, complete with local kapa haka, Māori storytelling about Matariki from local kaumātua Darren Rewi and a traditional hangi feeding over 600 people.

Kahu Youth operations director Anna Sutherland said despite the event growing over time, some things had not changed.

"The thing that has stayed the same is that this event has been run by community spirit," she said.

For her, the value of the celebration was its ability to bring the Upper Clutha community together and teach local rangatahi about Māori heritage.

Ms Sutherland said around 30 young volunteers were involved this year in the making of the event, giving them the opportunity to learn more about Māori history.

"It’s really inclusive, and it allows everybody to be involved and learn. So, through that it brings diversity and respect for other cultures," Ms Sutherland said.

Leading up to the big day, the event has strung together a network of groups eager to contribute such as the local primary and secondary schools, Te Kakano Trust and the Mana Tahuna Trust which provides support for migrant communities in the lakes district.

The seven kapa haka groups performing are from across the region, including groups from Wānaka Primary School, Hāwea Kindergarten and Matariki Tupu Hou, an inclusive group of young and adult performers.

Chairman of the Mana Tahuna Charitable Trust Darren Rewi will be doing Māori storytelling relevant to the Lakes region.

"Because we’re surrounded by the mountains, the arrival of Puanga, which is another star, is what the local tribe used to focus on rather than the Matariki constellation because it sits so low," Mr Rewi said.

He highlighted the importance this knowledge has for all attendees, especially young people and the immigrant community.

The Matariki or Pleiades constellation holds a special place in many indigenous cultures and Mr Rewi believed this presented a unique opportunity to bring together different ethnic groups across the whole region.

"What we find is that a fair amount of people that listen to those stories are overseas visitors," he said.

"It gives them an understanding of why New Zealand is celebrating Mātariki and why it’s worthy of a holiday."

As well as enjoying the new year, the event also aims to represent the values of this holiday, which includes honouring the past, celebrating the present and having hope for the future.

Despite the growth of this celebration over the years, the event has managed to maintain respect for the environment and uphold the principles of Matariki.

"We don’t want this event to be commercialised or about stuff," Ms Sutherland said. "It’s about people and place."

Set to take place at the Dinosaur Park from 2pm, the celebration will also include a weaving workshop, a lakefront bonfire and a community waiata from 5:30pm.