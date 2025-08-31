Junior netball season ends in colourful style

A colourful day marked the end of the Mt Aspiring College (Mac) junior netball season.

All 240 year 7 and 8 students played their hearts out while dressed up in their team colours for their final game.

The students not only had the support of their parents, teachers and volunteers but were also being cheered on by their senior student coaches.

The season was made special by the bond the junior players made with their coaches.

Mac netball committee secretary Julia Hunt said it had been especially wonderful to see the mentoring that had taken place between the senior and junior students.

"The senior school students, so that’s year 11, 12 and 13 and they all give back and really enjoy seeing these kids and building great relationships with them as well," she said.

Year 11 student Lily Garrett was one of the 27 senior students who coached a junior team this season and was able to teach as well as learn a lot from the mentoring programme.

"We got to experience coaching, but with some help along the way," she said.

"... As well as just being able to manage the team properly, which is what I learnt last year."