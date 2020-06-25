Bachelorette couple announce move to Wanaka

Lily McManus and Richie Boyens have shared some exciting news.

The couple, who met on TVNZ's The Bachelorette NZ, have announced the next big step in their relationship.

"So myself and this guy that kisses me with his eyes kinda open have an announcement to make," she wrote, captioning an adorable photo of the pair embracing.

Many fans of the couple may have assumed the pair were announcing their engagement or that they were expecting a child, but McManus revealed a different piece of news.

"Despite this promising vanilla couple photo, my uterus is childfree and no knees have been dropped," she insisted.

"We are moving to Wanaka together."

She shared what they'll be getting up to in the South Island: "I've taken a few gigs down there for the winter and Rich will be working on his clothes."

"Apart from that, we plan to snowboard, slow it all down and cleanse our insides of all the residue that has amounted in our organs over these past six months."

"We leave Auckland in two weeks. Heart is full."

Reality TV sweethearts

McManus and Boyens have shared snippets of their loved-up life since The Bachelorette NZ, taking to Instagram to post about their adventures.

In May, the couple told the Herald about their experience living together during lockdown and how they've adjusted to life after reality TV stardom.

"We've been isolating in a one-room shed for six weeks, and the lack of personal space has been hard," McManus said.

"We're really open about our feelings, and compared to talking about your feelings on camera to the entire nation, it's been a walk in the park."