Makarora, Blue Pools bridges reopen

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The renowned Makarora and Blue Pools bridges near Wānaka have reopened, after comprehensive upgrades.

A small group of Makarora residents and conservation groups met to admire the bridges and upgraded Blue Pools Track walkway last Thursday.

The track is located 70km north of Wānaka.

Department of Conservation operations manager Charlie Sklenar said the occasion warranted a royal celebration after a two-year slog involving engineers, contractors, specialists, geotechnical consultations, unexpected complexities and a lot of hard work.

"In May 2023, engineering reports on Blue Pools and Rob Roy bridges showed they needed to be upgraded for public safety, while Makarora’s swing bridge had to be completely replaced.

"We closed all three to get the work done," she said.

"In peak summer season, 550 people a day cross the Blue Pools and Makarora bridges.

"At times, 75 people would cross the bridges each hour, and visitors were regularly exceeding the signposted ‘safe number of people to cross’ advice.

"We needed to ensure these structures were safe for the public."

Upgrades included a new longer Makarora swing bridge with higher capacity, a 160m-long elevated boardwalk, and extensive upgrades to the Blue Pools bridge.

"We are so fortunate to have the stunning clear waters, native forest and dramatic alpine scenery of Tititea Mount Aspiring National Park on our doorstep."

"These upgrades mean people can safely experience this special place for years to come and do so in a way that protects nature," Ms Sklenar said.

"It’s an investment that preserves our natural taonga species and supports our local communities who rely on outdoor recreation and tourism."

— APL