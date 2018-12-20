Camper vans out, seating in by lake

Danielle and Dan Santos, of Melbourne, try out one of the new wooden seats that have replaced the usual line-up of campervans along part of the Lake Wanaka foreshore. Photos: Mark Price

The campervans that are a regular sight at the Lake Wanaka foreshore over the holidays have been restricted from a large area opposite Pembroke Park.

As part of the Queenstown Lakes District Council's major development of the lakefront, boulders have been put in place to restrict parking, and 10 new wooden seats and a shipping container with seating inside have been placed.

The fence around the new lakefront car park is due to come down before Christmas.

General manager community services Thunes Cloete said the temporary ''capsule'' would be moved before stage two of the lakefront development began in the first half of next year.

Stage two will connect the new $800,000, 68-space car park - due to be complete by Christmas - with the town centre.