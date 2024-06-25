Company applies for hospital to be added to fast-track Bill

An illustration of the proposed $300 million integrated regional hospital in Wanaka. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Wanaka property investment company Roa has appeared in front of Parliament’s environment select committee in support of the government’s Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Roa announced in May it intended to build a $300 million state-of-the-art integrated regional hospital in Wanaka to help meet the future health needs of its rapidly growing population.

It has applied to the Ministry for the Environment for the project to be included in the Bill, which would provide the fastest route to achieving resource consent.

Roa’s chief operating officer Jo Fyfe spoke to the submission, suggesting two amendments to improve the Bill’s clarity and effectiveness.

First, the Bill should be amended to make it clear that social infrastructure such as healthcare and education projects are intended to be included within the Bill’s definition of infrastructure.

Second, the Minister for the Environment should be included as one of the joint ministers to ensure environmental factors are adequately considered in the decision-making process, Ms Fyfe said.

She told the select committee Roa had begun the consent process with the Queenstown Lakes District Council but anticipated that could take three or more years.

The fast-track process could result in the doors of the hospital opening three years faster than under the local body consenting regime, she said.

The project was demonstrably beneficial to the wellbeing of the Wanaka and Upper Clutha community and very worthy of being included in the Fast-track Approvals Bill, she said.