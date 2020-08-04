Election billboards damaged

Election hoardings have been damaged in Wanaka. PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH

National Party volunteers will build stronger billboards following a number of vandalism incidents in Wanaka.

Over the past few days, three different political party candidate’s billboards have been removed from the corner of Ardmore and McDougall Sts, vandalised and discarded.

Another candidate billboard opposite the medical centre on Cardrona Valley Rd has also been destroyed.

National Party candidate Jacqui Dean said this vandalism was senseless and a waste of everyone’s time and energy.

"We are fortunate to live in a democratic country with freedom of political speech. It’s something we should value, respect and uphold.

"I’d encourage people to make their point in a more constructive way."

Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman Jack Barlow said investigating and prosecuting the vandalism of political billboards was a police matter and not one council had a role in.

"Of course, QLDC is very disappointed to hear of damage to billboards, whether on council land or otherwise, and encourages everyone to engage constructively with democratic processes by voting and not resorting to vandalism,” Mr Barlow said.

Police in Wanaka said they had not received any complaints of temporary signs being vandalised.