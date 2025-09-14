Hidden talent revealed in cold snap

Hannah Marshall has been painting part-time for about five years and loves seeing the fun of the mountain transferred into art. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Talent always reveals itself, and in the case of local artist Hannah Marshall it came unexpectedly one afternoon when she and a friend were short of an activity.

Marshall has now been painting for about five years. The 31-year-old concentrates on snow sports, the mountains and little skiing figurines which have proved popular in the ski town.

But she only discovered she could paint when she was looking for an activity to do with a friend.

"One of my good friends at university was a fine artist.

"We thought maybe we could get the paints out and I thought ‘what could I paint that I want on my wall?’ and painted the little skiers and put it on my socials and it blew up, so [I] saw there was some potential to do more."

Blow up it did. Marshall’s work is now sold at the Wonder Room, and is on display at Scroggin cafe, Verve and Fedeli cafe.

"I have always loved doing creative stuff through marketing."

Marshall’s other job is working in content and communications for Hockey New Zealand. She is working four days a week, which leaves her room to explore her art.

She is holding an exhibition under her art brand Cold Snap Club next month at local florist the The Green Room Flower Company. The theme will be Neapolitan, like the ice-cream.

"Rather than a wine and cheese night, it is an exhibition with gelato."

"The idea is the tones of all the pieces will be in chocolate brown, pink and creams, and [I] will have Black Peak Gelato doing a custom flavour.

The biggest irony of Marshall’s subject of choice, snow, is that she was brought up on the warmer beaches of Tauranga.

"I try and piece together different memories or places that people have skied, mostly in the South Island. I just try to spark fond memories of moments up the hill."

"I do get snowboarders, but I find the detail of the little skis and poles are a little more fun than the snowboard."

She studied at university in Christchurch and discovered Wānaka on her holidays, and when her parents moved close by to Arrowtown.

"[I] ended up coming back and forth here and never left, because it is pretty hard once you live here."