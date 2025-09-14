Mt Aspiring band excels at Bandquest

Mt Aspiring College band Stranger Danger performing at Bandquest’s day one Otago regional final. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A local student band had a big win at this year’s Banquest.

Mt Aspiring College band Stranger Danger won the day one final at the Rockshop Bandquest regional final held in Dunedin late last month.

The regional final was conducted over two days, with two bands selected to go through to the national final. The Otago regional winners also get the opportunity to have one track recorded in the studio at South Link Productions.

The band’s line up included year 8 students Tyla Scherger and Edie Yandall on vocals, year 7 students Maika Stephens and Zac Perkins on guitar and Bruno Blampied on drums.

Mt Aspiring College year 7 student Maika Stephens, who won the Killer Guitarist Award at the Bandquest Otago regional final.

They performed two covers by heavy metal band System of a Down at the live music competition for primary and intermediate-aged school students.

The band’s lead guitarist, Maika, also took home the Killer Guitarist Award.

Edie said she loved the excitement of performing on stage.

"I was quite surprised when we were announced as winners, but I was also relieved because it meant all our hard work and lots of practice had paid off."

The competition was not just about playing good music and taking home the win but also about bonding with fellow bandmates.

Tyla said her favourite part about being in the band was playing with the other members.

"My bandmates are great to be around and it always makes me feel confident when I perform with them."

MAC head of music Mat Doyle was incredibly proud of Stranger Danger, saying it was their determination that impressed him most.

"That teamwork really shone through on stage," he said.

"I’d also like to acknowledge their guitar teacher, Pete Stevenson, who has worked with hundreds of young bands over the years. His passion and guidance continue to inspire our students to reach new heights."

Stranger Danger competed against eight bands from across the region, with the judges praising the band’s confident presentation, their energy, exceptional vocals and the tightness of their instrumentals.

— Allied Media