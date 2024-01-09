Ex-Highlander's family 'forever grateful' after son saved

Mackay Blaikie was rescued from Rumbling Burn near Lake Wānaka last week. Photo: Supplied / Tara Blaikie

The father of a boy saved from drowning in rapids near Wānaka says the family is filled with gratitude for those who helped in the harrowing rescue.

About 20 people helped free the 8-year-old Dunedin boy stuck under a waterfall, at Rumbling Burn near Lake Wānaka, last Wednesday.

Mackay Blaikie was pinned between boulders with the waterfall pounding down onto him, while he struggled to breathe.

His friends and their father tried all they could to free him, and then strangers came to help too - and they finally pulled him away after about 30 minutes of struggling.

Father John Blaikie said Mackay was doing well after the traumatic experience, but it had been an emotional time.

"We're doing okay, we have our moments," Blaikie said, "but the good thing is that Mackay has bounced back and he's been back on the water.

"He just doesn't want to talk about it too much at this stage."

The Blaikie family, with Mackay in the middle. Photo: Supplied / Tara Blaikie

Blaikie said it was challenging for him and his wife, Tara Blaikie, to rely on others to help their boy through the struggle - as he was out with his friends and their parents.

"The fact that Tara and I weren't present does make it hard, when one of your kids is going through the battle of his life and you're not there to help him, it's certainly something I've been reflecting on a bit, and it brings a lot of emotion to things," he said.

"Life's precious, moments like this, you reflect on things. Don't take things for granted. Give your kids a big hug and a squeeze.

"Life really can change in an instant."

Blaikie said he and the whānau were "forever grateful" for all those involved on the day.

Mackay's parents are well-known Otago sportspeople: dad John played for the Otago Highlanders super rugby team and mum Tara played for the Otago Rebels netball side.

John Blaikie was later part of an investment vehicle that secured a share in the Highlanders.