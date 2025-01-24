Influx of foreign drivers anticipated

ROAD POLICING

■ On January 17 at 4.34pm, a 40-year-old male was stopped on Tim Wallis Dr, Wanaka, and recorded an excess breath alcohol reading of 498mcg.

■About 5.45pm on Saturday January 18, a member of the public reported a vehicle travelling north on Cardrona Valley Rd, crossing over a median strip and double yellow lines to overtake three motor vehicles. A 22-year-old female has been charged with dangerous driving and will appear in the Queenstown District Court.

■ A 29-year-old male recorded 651mcg of breath alcohol after he was stopped on the Wanaka Luggate Highway on January 19 at 12.03am.

■Otago Lakes Police are expecting an increase in international drivers between January 29 to February 9 for Chinese New Year celebrations, the Burt Munro event, and Waitangi Day.

Police will be supported by our road policing teams from Canterbury, Otago Lakes and Southland.

LANDSAR

■On January 19 at 7.40pm, a guided party of four activated their beacon on Mt Aspiring. Two people in the group had fallen and one person sustained a minor ankle injury.

The Wanaka LandSAR team located the party 30m below the northwest ridge and they were helicoptered out.

- Wanaka Sun