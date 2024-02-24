Makarora trappers seeking volunteers

A volunteer trapper sets a rat trap with peanut butter near the Blue Pools, Makarora. PHOTO: ANDREW PENNIKET/FOREST AND BIRD

The Makarora Trapping Group is calling for people who like rambling off the beaten track to help boost its dwindling membership this year.

The group nestles under the umbrellas of Forest and Bird and the Southern Lakes Sanctuary and its work helps to protect threatened birdlife and big native trees.

The membership boasts many older trappers and outdoor veterans.

Group spokesman Andrew Penniket said some senior volunteers were retiring, while a couple had died.

"We have 12 different trap lines, ranging from a two-hour amble to a two or three-day excursion to the head of the Young and Blue Valleys.

"Now, due to recent expansion of our lines, we need more volunteers.

"It’s a great way to meet new people and have some time in the hills.

"You might even get a free helicopter ride or two," he said.

The Makarora Trapping Group has over 1300 traps on its 12 lines and between 60 and 70 volunteers, depending on the month.

Another 20 or so volunteers are needed.

To sign up: Meet the trappers at Hello Ranger, Northlake, March 6, 6.30pm.

The meeting includes a demonstration of the types of traps being used.