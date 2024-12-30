Power restored to hundreds after Hawea outage

Power has been restored to hundreds of customers after an outage hit more than 1000 in the Hawea area this morning.

Aurora Energy's website said an unplanned outage hit about 1156 customers in areas including Albert Town, Hawea, Makarora and the Hunter Valley from about 5.40am today.

At 10.40am there were still about 410 customers without power, mainly around Hawea, and the website said it should be restored to them by 12.30pm.

A response crew was investigating the cause of the outage.