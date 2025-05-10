Night rabbit control shoots to be conducted at reserve

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to manage wildlife and maintain the ecological health of the reserve. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Users of Wanaka’s popular Mount Iron Reserve will be warned to keep clear to allow for a controlled rabbit control operation this month and next.

Queenstown Lakes District Council community services general manager Kenneth Bailey said the reserve would be closed on four consecutive Sundays, beginning on May 18, for night shooting sessions. These will take place in the southwestern corner, starting from the Allenby Pl carpark, and are expected to last about three hours each evening.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to manage wildlife and maintain the ecological health of the reserve.

The council is urging walkers and other users of the reserve to take note of clear signage and cordoned-off areas to avoid disruption or potential danger during these operations.

In addition to the rabbit control efforts, the council has also approved a new management plan for the reserve, which seeks to address user concerns regarding the park’s use, particularly between cyclists and walkers. There has been increasing feedback regarding cyclists using walking-only trails, prompting the council to emphasise that biking is strictly prohibited in certain areas.

Cyclists are permitted only on the trails around the base of Mt Iron, specifically between Anderson Rd and Old Racecourse Rd. However, reports have surfaced of cyclists venturing on to restricted paths, including the Hidden Hills entrance, Little Mount Iron trail, and the route leading to the summit.

To address this, the council will be installing additional signage t to reinforce the boundaries and regulations.

The council is considering the possibility of allowing mountain biking on more of the reserve’s trails, if it aligns with council policy of positive ecological outcomes, impacts on other reserve users, Kāi Tahu values and ongoing maintenance and safety.

‘‘There is still a lot of work to be done before trails can be built and mountain biking can begin,’’ Mr Bailey said.

The newly approved management plan will serve as a guiding document for future decisions regarding public activities and use of the reserve.

The council also intends to work closely with community groups to develop suitable recreational opportunities that fit within the plan’s objectives.