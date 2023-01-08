One hurt in crash near Lake Wanaka

One person has minor injuries after a crash near Lake Wanaka this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene in Motatapu Rd, near Glendhu Bay, about 11.40am.

It was believed the vehicle had come off the road, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was dispatched after a call about 11.28am.

One patient was transported to Wanaka Medical Centre with minor injuries, but up to four people were believed to have been at the scene, she said.

It was previously thought that two people suffered moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said one crew from Wanaka was sent to the scene and arrived about 12.05pm.

No one was reported to have been trapped and the crew assisted with traffic management, she said.