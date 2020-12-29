Patrons enjoy perfect weather at picnic race meeting

There was no shortage of locals and visitors at the Hawea Picnic Races yesterday, but they "could have done with some more horses".

Hawea Picnic Racing Club chairman Paul Cunningham said he could not say whether it was due to the Covid crisis but "it felt like a record crowd" of more than 2000 attended.

Competitors from all over Otago and some from South Otago competed under blue skies and in perfect conditions, although this year the number of entries was slightly down, he said.

The Hawea Picnic Races started as an annual post-Christmas gymkhana event after World War 2 ended and has been held every year for 70 years on December 28, except once when it was rained out.

Prizes and trophies were awarded for pony events in the morning and harness and thoroughbred races in the afternoon, with race four, the Hawea Cup, the most hotly contested, Mr Cunningham said.

Sack races, a lolly scramble, wheelbarrow races, chocolate wheel, and a bouncy castle provided entertainment for the children between the races.

Mr Cunningham said it was one of the oldest race meetings in New Zealand, and "all the volunteers worked really hard to keep the tradition going".

All funds raised would go back to the community, Mr Cunningham said.

