Person dies in petrol station car wash in Wanaka

    Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St at about 2pm on Wednesday, Photo / George Heard
    A person has died in a car wash at a petrol station in Wanaka.

    Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St about 2pm today.

    A police spokesperson said it was a medical event.

    The scene was cordoned off at 2pm.

