Keen interest in historic Cardrona Hotel

The Cardrona Hotel is for sale. Photo: ODT Files

With more than 90,000 views on Trade Me, the Cardrona Hotel is topping the property charts after its listing on July 3.

Nestled between Wānaka and Queenstown, the building has been standing proudly on the Crown Range Rd for over 160 years and has had 11 owners since its early beginnings.

The pub’s owners — Cade and Alexis Thornton and James and Fleur Jenneson — have owned the historic establishment since 2013.

They have described the chance to buy it as a "once-in-a lifetime opportunity".

Trade Me property spokesperson Casey Wylde said the property had over 92,000 views and counting.

"The iconic property has clearly had a lot of Kiwi dreaming about a lifestyle change," she said.

"It’s really no surprise this landmark of the South Island has been so popular."

She added the average asking price in the Wānaka district for residential properties was $1,629,000, and given the high interest in the hotel, it was likely to fetch much more than that.

The complex includes a bar and restaurant, 17 ensuite hotel rooms, a beer garden, a children’s play area, a modern workshop, a retail gift shop, and car parking.

Based on the average number of views, Ms Wylde said the property was set to take out the top spot in the coming week.

The deadline for sale is August 15.

Mr and Ms Thorton published a statement on the hotel’s Facebook page expressing their gratitude to the community and explaining it was time for them to focus on their family.

"The time is right for us to pass on the baton to new owners," the couple said in the statement.

"Our children are both excited about the prospect of having their dad around more."

It did not take long for the comment section to flood with words of encouragement from members of the community, staff, and friends.

The destination hotel has offered much more than accommodation with past visitors sharing their happy wedding memories in Cardrona.

The owners also clarified in the statement that the hotel was still operating as per usual with no changes being made to any future reservations already made.