Region focuses on marketing

Lake Wānaka Tourism’s new staff hires are Shannon Kelly (left) and Nadia Ellis, both of Wānaka.PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Lake Wānaka Tourism (LWT) has made two strategic marketing appointments to its team.

Wānaka-based ski industry marketing guru Nadia Ellis is the new head of marketing, working on a six-month, part-time contract.

She has two decades of experience shaping New Zealand ski and tourism brands and recently completed an MSc in Digital Marketing.

Her role is to develop and oversee LWT’s destination marketing activities, ensuring messaging aligns with the organisation’s regenerative tourism objectives.

Shannon Kelly is the new full-time marketing executive and has previously worked at Edgewater Hotel, where she had a crucial role in a successful brand refresh.

She will be helping drive impactful, value-based marketing campaigns.

LWT head of destination Gizelle Regan said the appointments rounded out the LWT team and it was looking forward to seeing the contributions that both Nadia and Shannon could make to "deliver on destination marketing objectives, championing the organisation’s plans for the second half of 2024 and beyond".

Ms Ellis said LWT’s aim was to encourage visitors to "take their time" and return often.

"We believe that slower travel, combined with a longer length of stay, offers visitors a richer, more immersive experience," she said.

The two appointments and a shared services model with Destination Queenstown meant it was an exciting time for LWT, acting chairwoman Andrea Kendrick said.