Sounds Air go-ahead imminent

A Sounds Air Pilatus PC12 aircraft at Wanaka Airport. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After a two and a-half year wait, Sounds Air almost has the thumbs-up to fly passengers between Wanaka and Christchurch.

The Blenheim-based company announced on Saturday its new service would begin on November 2, tickets going on sale from mid-September.

Sounds Air chief executive Andrew Crawford said agreement had been reached with Christchurch International Airport Ltd and the Queenstown Airport Corporation, which manages Wanaka Airport.

However, the final sign-off still has to be given by the owners of the QAC — the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Auckland International Airport — via the QAC’s statement of intent, due for review in October.

Sounds Air chief executive Andrew Crawford was confident the service would be approved.

"I think the general feeling from the councillors and the feedback we’re having is that whatever they are putting in the statement of intent is nothing dramatic and there shouldn’t be too much complaint, and it’s indicated to us it shouldn’t be a problem."

Mayor Jim Boult said the council "intends to honour" its undertaking to the community not to endorse any proposal to operate commercial passenger-carrying services from Wanaka until QAC tabled its statement of intent in October.

"We are, of course, aware of the Sounds Air proposal and consider that because it does not require runway or terminal developments, that it is likely to be endorsed at that time."

In June, Mr Crawford expressed bewilderment over the QAC’s unwillingness to approve the service.

Since then, a survey of 3600 Wanaka and Christchurch people has shown 90% are positive or strongly positive about the service.

Mr Crawford said flights would operate every day with 12 return flights a week, using a turbo-prop Pilatus PC12 aircraft.

Because Wanaka Airport has no runway lights, planes must land before dark.

With that restriction in mind, Mr Crawford expected a flight would depart from Wanaka at about 7.30am or 8am, with the time of the return flight varying during the year.

Mr Crawford said one-way fares would cost from $159 to $279.

Lake Wanaka Tourism chief executive Tim Barke said the new service would be of benefit to Wanaka, bringing visitors directly to the town and also enabling the business community to make day trips to Christchurch.

The new service will operate out of the building once used by Air New Zealand and now occupied by Southern Alps Air, which will provide Sounds Air with ground services.