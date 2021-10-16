Staff pleased with Wanaka's Super Saturday turnout

w-supersaturday.jpg Wanaka Medical Centre registered nurse Stephanie Still disguised as a witch gives Ryan Keenan his Covid-19 vaccination at the Super Saturday drive-in clinic in the old Mitre 10 building. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

There were lines of cars waiting outside Wanaka's old Mitre 10 building more than 30 minutes before the Super Saturday clinic operated by Wanaka Medical Centre got underway this morning.

Centre director and GP Dr Andrew McLeod said it was very unusual for Wanaka people to arrive on time let alone early, and a lot were getting their first jabs which was really pleasing.

"I think the message is getting out that if you want to continue to do the things that you want to do such as travel and go to concerts then a vaccine passport is going to be necessary soon.

"A few people have told me that is the reason why they are here today," Dr McLeod said.

The Wanaka Lions made the wait for a vaccination a bit easier delivering free sausage sandwiches. More 500 had been given away by mid afternoon.