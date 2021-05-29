Statutory manager finishes up at college

Mount Aspiring College has returned to full self-governance following the departure of a statutory manager appointed last year.

Christchurch employment law and human resources specialist Madeleine Hawkesby was appointed by the Ministry of Education 12 months ago at the request of the college’s board of trustees.

Her appointment followed the resignation of former principal Wayne Bosley in May after a poor Education Review Office report in 2019 and concerns raised by some parents about a lack of communication by the board.

Following her appointment, Ms Hawkesby put together an action plan and during the past year focused on reviewing the college’s policies and improving internal and external communications.

Ms Hawkesby said the college had faced a challenging period and congratulated the board, staff and the wider college community for the positive changes that have been made in the past 12 months.

Ms Hawkesby worked alongside the board to appoint the college’s new principal, Nicola Jacobsen, who started in January.

Ms Hawkesby said she enjoyed her involvement with the college and was confident the board was now well placed to move ahead and exercise its full responsibilities.

