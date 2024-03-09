Strike a pose

PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

Posing post-performance on Tuesday are Royal New Zealand Ballet members (from left) Gennfer Ulloa, Calum Gray, Ema Takahashi and Levi Teachout.

The four dancers had just taken part in a performance for three local schools at the Lake Wānaka Centre, following a sold-out Tutus in Tour show for the general public on Sunday evening.

More than 300 pupils witnessed Tuesday’s performance, which was arranged under the RNZB Education initiative.

The year-round programme hosts events for schools, young dancers, ballet schools and prisons, and has been experienced by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders of all ages since its inception in 2003.

