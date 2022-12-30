Summer festival launches into first day

Festival goers from across the country began setting up camp at Rhythm and Alps yesterday.

Winds channelled through the Cardrona Valley tested friendships as hundreds claimed their patch and endeavoured to pitch their tents after the gates opened at noon.

First-time attendees Aidan Merrick and Paul Nuku, who are staying in the temporary tent section, said they had travelled down from Auckland and expected a few chill days.

"But still looking for a few bangers of a night," Mr Merrick said.

They were excited to see New Zealand artist LilBubbleGum.

"One of the bros from college, he’s a rapper as well, and he’s hanging out with LilBubbleGum ... so we just know them, not personally, but, you know, got to support the boys," Mr Nuku said.

First-time attendees Paul Nuku (left) and Aidan Merrick, of Auckland, gather in the Cardrona Valley yesterday for the Rhythm and Alps music festival. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

Rhythm and Alps event manager Ralphie Kirby-Crowe said the festival had up to 6000 attendees camping on-site.

"We’ll have up to that number across the three days and hoping for the full capacity of 10,000 on the 31st," she said.

This was the first year since Covid-19 where international artists would be performing.

"It’s really exciting for the people coming to the festival and us because it brings back the little international magic," she said.

It was also the first year the festival was working closely with Closed Loop, a waste contractor which has a strong focus on recycling.

Today marks the first full day of the festival when several acts take to the five stages across the site.

By Aspen Bruce