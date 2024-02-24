Summer vibes on offer with new EP

Upper Clutha girls (from left) Edie Yandall, Lacey Bristow, Charlotte Martin and Freya Jeffrey produced the Summertime EP with New Zealand singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The signs of summer might be starting to fade, but a recent collaboration between New Zealand singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow and a group of Upper Clutha girls might stave off the winter blues a while longer.

Released earlier this month, the Summertime EP is a collection of five original pop songs from Jackie B and the Mini Band, a group formed out of Bristow’s own SongCatcher programme.

Edie Yandhall, Lacey Bristow, Charlotte Martin and Freya Jeffery, all 11, are a new cast of young songwriters from the programme, which supports 7 to 11-year-olds to write, perform and record their own music.

The Wānaka-based band recorded the project with Bristow at the Waitaki Valley’s Sublime Studio with assistance from Nashville-based Mark Punch (co-producer and mixer) and Nash Chambers.

Their first single, Spooky Hollywood, was released in late 2023 and was accompanied by a music video directed by Edmund Iffland.

Bristow grew up in Gore and splits her time between New Zealand and Nashville.

The new EP marks the country singer’s second collaboration with emerging artists through SongCatcher, following her work on 2022’s Shooting Star EP with a similar Queenstown-based group.

The Summertime EP was produced with funding from NZ On Air and is available on all streaming platforms.